Tottenham Hotspur have been facing strong competition from Marseille for Ruslan Malinovskyi’s signature, but the French have now abandoned their plan to structure a player-swap deal for him.

Malinovskyi is heavily linked with leaving Atalanta in the ongoing window, with coach Gian Piero Gasperini willing to let him move on.

Atalanta are seeking at least €20m for the attacking midfielder’s signature and have already knocked back a €15m offer for him from Nottingham Forest.

While the Tricky Trees are tipped to have cooled interest in the Ukrainian, he could still earn a move to the Premier League as Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are keen on snapping him up.

And Tottenham are battling against Ligue 1 giants Marseille, who have already offered Atalanta a player-swap deal for Malinovskyi, which would see Les Phoceens man Cengiz Under go the other way.

But according to Italian daily Corriere della Serra, the French have already abandoned their plans to do a swap deal for Malinovskyi.

The Atalanta man’s destination of preference is the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the north London giants could offer Sergio Reguilon to the Italians to get a deal over the line for the midfielder.

Gasperini is claimed to be open to having Reguilon in his squad but the player’s salary makes a deal complicated, although favourable tax laws in Italy could still aid Atalanta in signing him.

And even if Tottenham and Atalanta reach an agreement over Malinovskyi by structing a deal that also involves Reguilon, the Italians will still have to get the green light from the Spaniard.

Tottenham have not put an offer on the table yet, but they are claimed to be in pole position.