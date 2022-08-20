Neil McCann has slammed Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos for massively letting his team down by picking up an unnecessary red card in their Scottish Premiership draw with Hibernian today.

The Gers’ three-game winning streak in the league came to an end as they had to settle for a 2-2 draw away at Hibernian, conceding an equaliser at death.

Rangers went down to ten men after the hour mark when midfielder John Lundstram was given his marching orders for a foul on Martin Boyle, but their day got worse as striker Morelos, who only came off the bench in the 62nd minute, also picked up a red card later on.

The Colombian was penalised for elbowing Marijan Cabraja while being away from the ball and former Rangers winger McCann has slammed the striker for letting his team down.

McCann labelled Morelos’ actions ridiculous, when he could have impacted the game by troubling Hibernian centre-backs Ryan Porteous and Rocky Bushiri, who were both on yellow cards.

“Morelos is smiling away”, McCann said on BBC Sportsound.

“I don’t know what he’s smiling about if he’s elbowed the boy in the face because it’s crazy.

“Porteous and Bushiri are on yellows, I thought Morelos could ruffle their feathers.

“A straight red for Morelos is ridiculous.

“He’s let his side down massively.”

Rangers will return to action midweek when they take on PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their Champions League qualifying playoff tie.