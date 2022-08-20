Everton could make an offer in the coming hours for Rennes striker Serhou Guirassy after having fresh contact with the French club, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

Frank Lampard started Salomon Rondon in attack for Everton on Saturday as they played out a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Lampard has made no secret of his desire to bring in another striker, but the clock is ticking down on the transfer window.

Everton rate Rennes man Guirassy, a player the French side are willing to move on for the right price.

And they have had fresh contact with Rennes over a potential deal for the striker in recent days.

It is now suggested that Everton could firm up their interest as soon as in the coming hours by slapping in a bid.

Guirassy has clocked just 22 minutes of game time in Ligue 1 for Rennes so far this season.

He was brought on off the bench for 35 of his 48 appearances for the club last term and is keen to be a regular starter this season.