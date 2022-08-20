Turkish giants Besiktas are pushing to secure a deal for Dele Alli as soon as possible, but want Everton to agree to pay part of his wages, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Alli has struggled to make an impact at Everton since joining from Tottenham Hotspur on an initial free transfer in January.

The England international’s career has been in a freefall for the past few seasons and he is now looking likely to leave the Premier League in a bid to kickstart it.

Everton are open to letting Alli go in the ongoing window and Super Lig giants Besiktas have emerged as his potential suitors.

The Turks are continuing negotiations with the Toffees to secure Alli’s services on an initial loan deal and want to add him to their ranks before the weekend.

And according to Turkish daily Fanatik, Besiktas are looking to make Everton agree to chip in with half of Alli’s wages to facilitate a move for him.

Even though Everton signed Alli on an initial free deal, they would have to pay Spurs €10m if he registers 20 appearances for them.

Letting Alli join Besiktas would mean that Everton do not have to pay Tottenham any fee for him at least for this term, and as such they have agreed to let him join the Turks on loan free of charge.

However, Besiktas still need Everton to contribute to Alli’s pay packet and it remains to be seen whether the Merseyside giants will agree to those terms.