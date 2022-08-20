Everton need a big sale to be able to move firmly in the transfer window and splash the cash over the final stretch, it has been claimed in Belgium.

The Toffees sold Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, but have since strengthened their squad with the arrivals of James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil, Conor Coady, Ruben Vinagre and Amadou Onana.

They are also trying to land Idrissa Gueye, but Paris Saint-Germain are demanding a fee and will not terminate his contract, leading to Everton freezing talks.

Frank Lampard wants more fresh faces, but to splash the cash he will need to bring in around £80m, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Anthony Gordon could yet be sold, which would bring in a substantial sum, though it remains to be seen if that would be enough for Everton to start spending again.

Free agent Adnan Januzaj is a potential replacement for Gordon.

The former Manchester United winger is aware of Everton’s interest and is holding out for a return to the Premier League this summer.

Everton have also been linked with Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus, but the Dutch side do not want to let him go.