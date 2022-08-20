Competition: Premier League

Fixture: Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Time: 17:30 UK time

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named his starting eleven and substitutes that will take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in a Premier League clash this evening.

After winning both of their opening league games, the Arsenal manager has decided against tinkering with a successful formula.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White will continue to fill up the full-back positions, with William Saliba and Gabriel playing as the centre-backs.

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have been tasked with controlling the midfield and providing solidity ahead of the defence.

Club captain Martin Odegaard will start as the number ten and Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka will occupy the flanks.

New signing Gabriel Jesus will continue to lead the line and add to his tally after scoring twice last weekend against Leicester City.

Eddie Nketiah, Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith-Rowe are some of the options Arsenal have on the bench today.

Arsenal Team vs Bournemouth

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Partey, Martinelli, Odegaard, Saka, Jesus

Substitutes: Turney, Tierney, Tomiyasu, Holding, Elneny, Sambi, Vieira, Smith-Rowe, Nketiah