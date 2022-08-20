Anderlecht star Wesley Hoedt has revealed that Fulham and Southampton target Joshua Zirkzee has told him that he wants to sign for the Belgians again.

Zirkzee impressed at Anderlecht last season while on loan from German champions Bayern Munich.

The Dutchman is linked with leaving the Bavarians in the ongoing window and Anderlecht are keen to take him back while he is also a target of Premier League sides Southampton and Fulham, who are both in the market for attacking reinforcements.

However, Paars-wit star Hoedt revealed that the striker has told him that he wants to return to Lotto Park amidst the increasing uncertainty around his future

“I spoke with Joshua, and he told me that he wanted to come back to Anderlecht”, Hoedt told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

“It’s very positive for Anderlecht because [a player of that] quality is always welcome.”

Hoedt added that if Anderlecht manage to see off Young Boys in their Europa Conference League playoff tie and qualify for the competition proper, that could boost their chances of re-signing Zirkzee.

“If we qualify [for the Europa Conference League], that will provide a good argument to [his] management [to let him join us].

“We are halfway there [as we have a 1-0 lead from the first leg].

“But this victory is a huge boost to morale and proves that we are capable of performing on the European stage.

“It’s still 50-50 but in a full stadium, we can achieve it.”

Zirkzee has also drawn admiring glances in Germany, where Borussia Monchengladbach and Augsburg are both keen on snapping him up.