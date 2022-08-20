Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has insisted that making signings towards the end of the transfer window is becoming more challenging.

The Whites made a flurry of signings towards the start of the transfer window when they sold Kalvin Phillips, with Raphinha then following him out of the exit door.

They have since gone quiet though, despite being keen to add another striker and thinking about signing another left-back to put at Jesse Marsch’s disposal.

Leeds continue to be linked with a host of players, but Kinnear hinted they may not be able to do any more business because of the challenging nature of the market.

He wrote in Leeds’ matchday programme for the clash against Chelsea on Sunday: “Completing the majority of our business early in the window has been key to this success, with the full squad being able to benefit from the full pre-season and the bonding experience of two weeks in Australia.

“Whilst we remain vigilant for the last two weeks of the window, it seems that player availability is becoming more challenging.”

Leeds suffered badly last season when injuries struck and sailed close to the wind in terms of the battle against relegation.

They will hope that if they make no further signings that they still have a squad good enough to survive in the top flight.