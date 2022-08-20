Liverpool have been linked with interest in AC Milan star Ismael Bennacer, but he is set to remain at the San Siro beyond the ongoing window.

The Reds were able to complete most of their priority transfers in terms of incomings early in the window.

But Liverpool are currently dealing with injuries to their midfield department, with the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones sidelined, while Naby Keita has been linked with leaving the club.

With just over ten days left in the market, Liverpool are credited with interest in a number of midfielders, including AC Milan star Bennacer.

The Algerian had a €50m release clause in his contract which potential suitors could have triggered to snare him away from the Milan giants.

However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the release clause in Bennacer’s contract has expired and he is set to stay at his current club, amidst interest from the likes of Liverpool.

Bennacer’s current deal at AC Milan expires in the summer of 2024, and the Rossoneri are keen to tie him down to a new contract

The Milan outfit will try to reach an agreement with Bennacer over the financial terms of a new contract in the coming days, as he is set to be part of their squad beyond this summer.

20-year-old Moises Caicedo is another midfielder that is currently claimed to be on Liverpool’s radar.