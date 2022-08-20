Fixture: Hibernian vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Rangers have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Hibernian at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League qualification tie in midweek and will want to prepare in the right way for the return by making short work of Hibs.

They have had success in recent visits to Easter Road, winning their last two trips to the ground and not suffering a loss since 2016, when both clubs were in the second tier.

Hibs have found scoring goals to be tough so far this season and have not managed more than one goal in any of their three Scottish Premiership games so far.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst selects Jon McLaughlin in goal this afternoon, while at the back he picks a four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, James Sands and Borna Barisic.

Midfield sees the Rangers manager deploy Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Tom Lawrence, while Rabbi Matondo and Ryan Kent support Antonio Colak.

If Van Bronckhorst needs to shake things up he has options to turn to on the bench, including Fashion Sakala, Malik Tillman and Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers Team vs Hibernian

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic, Jack, Lundstram, Lawrence, Matondo, Kent, Colak

Substitutes: McGregor, Yilmaz, Davis, King, Arfield, Tillman, Morelos, Wright, Sakala