Everton star Demarai Gray believes the Toffees might not have fought back to earn a point against Nottingham Forest if it was last season.

Brennan Johnson’s 81st-minute goal seemed to have won all three points for Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park today.

But Gray netted in the 88th minute to help Everton draw the game 1-1 and get a point for their efforts at home.

It was Everton’s first point of the season after they lost their opening two league games, but Gray stressed that the team are disappointed with the draw as they controlled vast swathes of the game.

However, he does feel if it was last season, Everton might not have shown the character to come back and get a point after conceding a late goal.

The winger was quoted as saying by the BBC: “We’re disappointed to come away with just one point.

“We controlled the game and created so many opportunities but we switched off.

“The positive to take is obviously that we equalised.

“Last season we might not have come back so we showed character to take a point.”

He believes Everton showed enough positives in their performance and is certain that the wins will come in the next few games.

“Performance-wise we were good today but nobody is fully happy with a point.

“If we keep playing like that, we will win games and we approach each game trying to win.”

Everton will be in EFL Cup action against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night before travelling to Brentford next weekend.