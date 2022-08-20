Joao Pedro wants to be allowed to join Newcastle United this summer, but Watford remain keen to keep hold of him, according to CBS Sports.

Eddie Howe’s side have so far faced frustration in their efforts to add two more attackers and they are focusing on trying to take Pedro from Vicarage Road.

Newcastle have had a bid of £20m for Pedro rejected, but denied placing a £25m offer, which was also claimed to have been knocked back; Watford would want £30m to sell.

Watford remain keen to keep hold of Pedro, who they feel has huge potential and can be key in helping them battle for promotion back to the Premier League.

Pedro though wants to move to Newcastle, where he would link up with countrymen Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

The attacker appears to be attracted to the project on offer at St James’ Park and would like to make the move.

Newcastle are though not willing to pay Watford’s asking price for Pedro.

It remains to be seen if the Magpies go back in for the Brazilian and attempt to convince Watford to sell their prized attacker before the transfer window shuts.