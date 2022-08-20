Next week is tipped to be decisive for the future of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is still wanted by Arsenal.

Tielemans is into the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium and has been widely expected to move on during the ongoing transfer window.

Arsenal are firm fans of the Belgian midfielder, but have yet to go in with a solid proposal to take him to north London.

The situation could soon be set to heat up as, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Tielemans remains firmly on Arsenal’s radar, even though he is not their priority target.

It is suggested that the next week will be decisive to deciding what happens to the midfielder this summer.

Tielemans came on off the bench for Leicester in their 2-1 home loss against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The midfielder has also been linked with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

However, the Reds are not expected to make any further signings before the transfer window closes unless a player leaves Anfield.