Nottingham Forest are holding talks with Wolves in an attempt to agree a deal for defender Willy Boly, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Steve Cooper’s side played out a 1-1 draw away at Everton on Saturday afternoon, but they are still working to add to their squad before the transfer window shuts.

An injury to summer arrival Moussa Niakhate has put Nottingham Forest in the market for another defender and they have turned to Wolves.

The Tricky Trees have made an opening bid of £1m for Boly, which Wolves have turned down as insufficient.

Talks between the two clubs are now continuing as Nottingham Forest attempt to find an agreement to take Boly to the City Ground.

If Wolves do agree to sell Boly to Forest, then they will enter the market to find a replacement.

No agreement between the two clubs is thought to be imminent.

Boly, 31, joined Wolves initially on loan from Portuguese giants FC Porto, before then penning a permanent deal at Molineux.

An Ivory Coast international, Boly has been capped 13 times by the African nation despite being born in France.