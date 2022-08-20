Sheffield Wednesday are looking to complete the signing of Hull City striker Mallik Wilks within the coming days, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls have made the striker a key target this summer, but have so far not managed to land him.

Wilks wants the move and has told Hull he wants to leave, something which led to him not being involved for the Tigers in their defeat at West Brom on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday are now looking to get the deal over the line and are hopeful of doing so within the coming days.

Darren Moore’s men are close to reaching an agreement with Hull to land the 23-year-old striker.

Moore wants to add Wilks to his attacking options as he looks to plot a successful promotion campaign in League One this term.

Wilks made 20 appearances in the Championship for Hull last season, with a return of three goals.

He has scored goals at League One level, managing 33 in 90 outings in the division, and Sheffield Wednesday will look for him to hit the ground running.