Sheffield Wednesday target Mallik Wilks has asked to leave Hull City, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

Hull were on the end of a 5-2 thrashing away at Steve Bruce’s West Brom in the Championship on Saturday and Wilks was not involved for Shota Arveladze’s men.

The Tigers were only losing 1-0 at the break, but conceded a further four times in the second half and were 5-1 down until a late consolation at the death.

Sheffield Wednesday are keen to take Wilks from Hull before the transfer window slams shut and their hopes have received a boost.

The striker has let Hull know that he wants to leave and as such the Tigers did not involve him against West Brom.

Darren Moore wants Wilks to make the move to Hillsborough, but the Owls’ chase of the 23-year-old has now dragged on for several months.

It has been suggested that Wilks already has an agreement on personal terms with Sheffield Wednesday ironed out.

The Owls must though present an offer that Hull are happy with if they want to add Wilks to Moore’s squad.

Wilks came through the youth ranks at Leeds United, but cut his teeth on a series of loan spells before joining Barnsley permanently in 2019.