Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has spoken to Ismaila Sarr, who is also wanted by Crystal Palace, as he looks to sell a move to Villa Park, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Villa want to do business with Watford for Sarr and have had a bid of £25m plus add-ons accepted by the Championship side.

Crystal Palace went in with a bid of their own for Sarr recently, but it was not high enough for Watford, who rejected it.

Now Aston Villa are speeding to push the deal over the line and reach an agreement with Sarr.

Gerrard spoke to the winger on Saturday evening in a bid to convince him that a move to Villa Park makes sense.

Aston Villa lost 3-1 at Crystal Palace on Saturday in the Premier League to suffer their second loss in their opening three league games.

Landing Sarr would be a boost for Gerrard as he looks to put Villa on the road to a run of good form.

Aston Villa’s next league assignment comes at home against West Ham on Sunday and it remains to be seen if they will have signed Sarr by the time kick off rolls around.