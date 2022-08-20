Yannick Bolasie has revealed that he is looking forward to seeing how well Wolverhampton Wanderers new boy Matheus Nunes settles into the Premier League, as he was tipped for greatness at his former side Sporting Lisbon.

The 23-year-old had several admirers this summer, including Liverpool and West Ham United, but Wolves won the race for his signature.

Bruno Lage’s side forked out a club record €45m for Nunes, who fills the vacant spot left by Morgan Gibbs-White in the Wolves midfield.

Ex-Premier League star Bolasie, who had a spell at Sporting Lisbon, has revealed that he is excited to see how Nunes progresses in the English top flight.

Bolasie revealed that Nunes was always tipped to evolve into a special player and acknowledged that he has always found him to be an individually with a lot of quality whenever he has seen him play.

“Looking forward to watching how the young Matheus Nunes gets on in the Premier League”, Bolasie wrote on Twitter.

“When I was at Sporting…this is one of the players who they said was going to be special, has looked quality whenever I’ve watched him.”

Wolves fans will be hoping Nunes can fulfil the great potential many believe he possesses, that even led Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to label him as ‘one of the best players in the world today’.