West Ham United are locked in talks with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal for their hitman Moussa Marega, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Hammers went into the transfer window looking for a new striker to support and challenge Michail Antonio this season.

David Moyes’ side got their man in the shape of Gianluca Scamacca from Serie A side Sassuolo.

The Italian has already opened his account for West Ham, but Moyes is still looking for even more additions to bolster his front line.

And West Ham have triggered talks with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal over a move for their striker Marega.

However, the Irons are not the only side keen on snapping up the 31-year-old as Turkish giants Fenerbahce have also started negotiations with Al-Hilal for him.

Former FC Porto man Marega has been a player on West Ham’s transfer radar for several years and they are pushing to land him this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Londoners can beat the likes of Fenerbahce to Marega’s signature before the transfer window slams shut on 1st September.