Everton and Wolves target Ludovic Ajorque is being chased by Union Berlin and the Bundesliga side are likely to meet his asking price, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Strasbourg striker could be on the move before the transfer window slams shut, but a fee of around £14m is tipped to be needed.

He has interest from the Premier League, where both Everton and Wolves are keen; Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is also a fan of Ajorque, but the Reds manager cannot offer him more than a squad spot.

Now Bundesliga club Union Berlin are muscling their way into the mix for the powerful striker.

And it is claimed that they are likely to be willing to meet the £14m asking price that Strasbourg have put on Ajorque’s head.

Wolves meanwhile want Ajorque without putting a big amount of cash on the table, while Everton are also watching the books at Goodison Park.

The 28-year-old found the back of the net 12 times for Strasbourg in Ligue 1 over the course of last season, while he also chipped in with eight assists.

Ajorque went on a run of five goals in five Ligue 1 games over the course of November and early December, when he returned from a red card suspension.