Besiktas are continuing talks with Everton to finalise the capture of midfielder Dele Alli.

The Turkish club have appeared to be on the cusp of signing the former England international on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

Besiktas even have a private jet on standby to take Alli to Istanbul for his medical, but they have been forced to wait.

The two clubs have yet to agree on all aspects of the possible deal and, according to Turkish daily Sabah, talks are still continuing.

Beskitas want the deal done soon and are hoping they can finalise the capture of Alli.

Alli is claimed to want the switch to Turkey are he looks to get his faltering career back on track.

Everton only signed Alli in the January transfer window from Tottenham Hotspur, but he has struggled to make an impact on Merseyside and they are prepared to offload him.

Besiktas are in Turkish Super Lig action this evening as they play host to Fatih Karagumruk, a game that the Black Eagles were hoping could be Alli’s debut.