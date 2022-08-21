Everton sent a top scout to watch PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo in action against Rangers in the Champions League as they spy a potential swoop, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gakpo, 23, is set to be demand as the end of the transfer window approaches, with Manchester United seeing him as an alternative to Ajax’s Antony.

Nottingham Forest also hold an interest in Gakpo and have sent an offer to the winger as they make their intention to take him to the City Ground clear.

Everton are also keeping close tabs on Gakpo and sent scout Steve Davis to see him in action against Rangers last week.

PSV Eindhoven could sell Gakpo if they are put out of the Champions League by the Scottish giants.

And Everton could try their luck with a bid as they aim to fill the boots left empty by the exit of Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur.

They could also yet have to replace Anthony Gordon.

The winger is wanted by Chelsea and cash from his sale could be used to fund a swoop for Dutch winger Gakpo.