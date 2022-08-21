Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder insists he is in the dark over talk that the club’s midfielder Mohammed Kudus could join Everton and is clear he wants him to stay.

It was claimed last week that Everton were on the verge of signing Kudus to add to Frank Lampard’s options in midfield.

The switch was suggested to be imminent, but Ajax soon denied thoughts Kudus was leaving and now the club’s coach Schreuder admits he is firmly in the dark on the player departing.

And the Ajax coach is clear that Kudus should not be allowed to leave in the ongoing transfer window as he has a key role to play at the club.

“I haven’t heard anything”, Schreuder said at a press conference following his side’s win over Sparta Rotterdam when asked about Kudus going.

“I don’t think he should leave.

“You can see that he is important. We need a lot of good players.”

Kudus came on off the bench for Ajax in their Eredivisie win over Sparta Rotterdam and clocked 17 minutes for the Amsterdam side.

He has played a part in all the club’s three league games so far in the new season and it remains to be seen if Everton will be able to take him to Goodison Park before the transfer window shuts on 1st September.