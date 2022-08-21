Fixture: Leeds United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea outfit to Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Whites have made a solid start to the new campaign and played out a draw away at Southampton in their last match.

The last fixture between the two sides saw Chelsea run out 3-0 winners at Elland Road and Marsch will be looking for his men to avoid a similar fate today.

Leeds remain without full-backs Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo due to injury.

Marsch selects Illan Meslier in goal, while at the back he picks a four of Pascal Struijk, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen.

Marc Roca and Tyler Adams slot into midfield for Leeds, while Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison and Daniel James support Rodrigo.

If Marsch needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options include Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood.

Leeds United Team vs Chelsea

Meslier, Struijk, Koch, Llorente, Kristensen, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, James, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Klich, Forshaw, Sinisterra, Summerville, Gelhardt, Greenwood