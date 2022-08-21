Leeds United are set to snap up highly rated teenage goalkeeper Rory Mahady from Scottish giants Celtic, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The shot-stopper has caught the eye with his displays in the youth ranks at Celtic and with Scotland’s Under-16s and Under-17s.

Celtic have been trying to keep hold of Mahady amid keen interest from clubs south of the border and it appears the Hoops have lost the battle.

The 16-year-old goalkeeper is set to swap Celtic for Premier League side Leeds, where he will look to continue his development.

Leeds have focused on youth in recent seasons, with a number of players progressed from their development squad and into the first team mix.

Losing Mahady will be a blow for Celtic, who believe the goalkeeper has a bright future in the game.

Mahady will look to quickly adapt to life at Elland Road and push through the club’s youth set-up and towards the first team.

The goalkeeper made his Scotland Under-17s bow earlier this year against Sweden, in a 1-0 defeat.