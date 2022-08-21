Fixture: West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has picked his starting line-up and substitutes for the Hammers’ home clash against Graham Potter’s Brighton side this afternoon in the Premier League.

Moyes has seen his side make a slow start to the new season and they are without a point so far following losses to Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

He will be keen to pick up three points this afternoon and West Ham did win in midweek, when they saw off Danish side Viborg 3-1 in their Europa Conference League qualifier.

Moyes must make do without defender Craig Dawson, who has a muscle issue.

West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski in goal today, while in defence Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs, with Thilo Kehrer and Kurt Zouma in the centre.

Midfield sees West Ham deploy Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, while Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes needs to make changes he has options on the bench to call for at any point during the 90 minutes, including Gianluca Scamacca and Maxwel Cornet.

West Ham United Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Johnson, Ashby, Ogbonna, Coventry, Downes, Lanzini, Cornet, Scamacca