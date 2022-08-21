Newcastle United have launched a fresh assault for Watford striker Joao Pedro and are aiming to wrap up his arrival towards the beginning of this week.

Watford are not keen on losing Pedro and have already knocked back one offer from Newcastle this summer.

The Magpies have not given up though and are continuing to chase Pedro, with the player keen to make the move.

They have now gone in with another offer for the Brazilian in the last few hours, according to Brazilian outlet UOL, which comes in at £25m plus bonus payments.

Newcastle are intending to wrap up a deal for Pedro towards the beginning of this week.

And it is suggested that Pedro’s desire to move to Newcastle has boosted the Magpies’ hand in talks.

Pedro is impressed with the project on offer at St James’ Park and wants to be part of it.

Brazilian side Fluminense, Pedro’s former club, will be entitled to 10 per cent of the profit that Watford make on the transfer, having included the clause when they sold him to the Hornets.