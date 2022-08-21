Port Vale are making a push to snap up Morecambe hitman Cole Stockton and are prepared to offer more money than League One rivals Fleetwood Town, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Vale are keen to bolster their attacking options before the transfer window slams shut and goal-getter Stockton is someone they want to take to Vale Park.

Stockton already has interest and a bid in for him, from Fleetwood, who have put £100,000 on the table.

Morecambe have put an asking price of a whopping £600,000 on the head of the hitman, who they are determined to not let leave cheaply.

Port Vale are willing to go higher than Fleetwood, but the jury is out on whether it will be enough to land Stockton.

Extras could form part of any deal, with a promotion bonus and sell-on clause potentially being involved.

Hitman Stockton came through the youth ranks at Tranmere Rovers and was signed on a permanent basis by Morecambe in 2019.

The well-travelled 28-year-old grabbed 23 goals in 44 League One appearances for Morecambe last term and Port Vale want to be able to call upon his firepower this season.

Shrewsbury Town also hold an interest in securing his services.