Hans Vanaken has admitted the jury is out on whether he will join West Ham United from Club Brugge, with the next week key to deciding his future.

David Moyes wants the experienced midfielder and has gone back in for him during the ongoing transfer window after failing to sign him in two previous windows.

Club Brugge do not want to lose Vanaken, but the midfielder is keen to grab what he sees as his last chance to step up into a bigger league and revealed there will be new talks involving all the parties next week, as he stressed the importance of his family in the decision.

“Tomorrow there will be new talks between the clubs”, Vanaken revealed to Eleven Sports, “between me and Club Brugge. We will see.

“There are still ten days left until the end of the transfer period.

“My main sounding board is, and will remain, my wife and baby anyway. We should feel good and happy. That is the most important thing for me.

“We have to be happy as a family, that is what counts. Will I still be here next week? We will have to see that.”

Due to turn 30 years old later this month, Vanaken believes that West Ham’s approach realistically represents his final chance to step up to a big league.

“This is one last chance for me to take another step higher”, the midfielder admitted.

“I think that a lot of thought has already been given by me and everyone around me.

“Of course three parties are important, not just me, but maybe I want to do this, yes.”

Vanaken clocked the full 90 minutes and wore the captain’s armband for Club Brugge on Sunday in their 2-1 Belgian league win over Kortrijk.