Bryan Gil is claimed to be aware that he has no place in the Tottenham Hotspur squad, with Valencia aiming to wrap up his signing this week.

The Spanish winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia as he looked for regular game time, having failed to convince Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

Valencia want Gil back and are working on a new loan deal, which they are hoping to finalise this week.

And according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Gil is aware that he has no place in Tottenham’s squad.

The winger has been included in matchday squads by Conte so far this season, but his chances of regular playing time appear bleak if he stays in north London.

His desire is to return to Spain and Valencia.

Gil, 21, made 13 appearances in La Liga for Valencia during his loan spell last season, chipping in with a single assist in the process.

Since joining Tottenham, Gil has only turned out 20 times in the white shirt and is yet to open his goal account for the north London club.