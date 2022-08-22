Ajax have made enquiries into signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, with the player open to returning to the Dutch champions this summer.

The Dutch giants could have decisions to make over the next few days with Manchester United pushing for Antony.

Ajax rejected an €80m bid from the Red Devils last week and the Dutch champions are expecting them to return with a €100m offer in the coming days.

Antony wants the move and Ajax are already working on alternatives with Ziyech emerging as a top target.

And according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Ajax have already been in contact with the player and have made enquiries into signing him.

And the Algerian is claimed to be open to returning to his former club before the end of the window.

He is not a starter at Chelsea and has been keen to move on from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Ajax are aiming to sign Ziyech on an initial loan deal if they decide to sell Antony to Manchester United in the coming days.