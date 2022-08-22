Arsenal are worried that taking Pedro Neto out of Wolves could prove to be too expensive for them to pull off this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

With Nicolas Pepe closing in on a loan move to Nice, Mikel Arteta wants to add a new wide-attacker to his squad before the end of the window.

Neto has emerged as the top target for Arsenal and the club are in talks with Wolves through super agent Jorge Mendes to probe the potential of a deal.

However, Wolves are in a strong position in the negotiations as the winger signed a new five-year contract with the club in March.

And Arsenal are now wary that signing the Portuguese could be beyond their means in the ongoing window.

There is talk of Wolves slapping a £50m asking price on Neto but the club are in no mood to sell him.

Wolves do not want to entertain offers and Arsenal are also unsure whether they have the budget to take him out of Molineux.

Arsenal have already spent £115m on five players and have only generated around £20m from sales.

Therefore an expensive deal to land Neto is being deemed difficult to fund in the coming days.