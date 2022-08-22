Brighton are firmly opposed to selling Newcastle United linked Leandro Trossard in the remaining days of the transfer window and are mulling offering him a new contract.

Seagulls star Trossard has played in all his team’s Premier League games so far, scoring on Sunday in a win away at David Moyes’ West Ham.

He is into the final year of his deal on the south coast, but Brighton have an option to extend his stay by a further year.

Newcastle have been linked with the winger this summer, but according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Brighton are opposed to selling Trossard.

They are instead considering offering the Belgian a new deal to further secure his stay on the south coast.

In the event they cannot agree a new deal with Trossard, they would be able to trigger their option to extend his stay until the summer of 2024.

It remains to be seen if Brighton will be tested with an offer for Trossard before the transfer window closes, with Newcastle still looking for forward players.

Trossard has now made over 100 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring 19 times and providing eleven assists.