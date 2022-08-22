Blackburn Rovers are still hopeful of signing Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg on loan before the end of the window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old defender spent the latter half of last season on loan at Preston North End and was hugely impressive in the Championship.

A slew of clubs in England’s second tier have been interested in snapping up the Dutch defender on loan this summer.

Burnley have been keen and Blackburn have been considered the favourites to sign him but Van den Berg is still at Liverpool.

It has been claimed that Blackburn are still pushing to sign the Dutchman on loan for the season.

He is the top target for the Championship side and they are hoping to convince the defender to move to Ewood Park.

Liverpool have been reluctant to sanction his departure at present due to injuries.

The Reds have been happy to let the player decide on which club he wants to join on loan this season.

Van den Berg is expected to be on the bench at Old Trafford when Liverpool take on Manchester United tonight.