Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the two clubs now finalising the details of the potential agreement.

Thomas Tuchel is pushing to sign a forward after his team made a poor start to the season, which culminated in an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at Leeds United on Sunday.

Aubameyang is the forward Chelsea want and Tuchel has struggled to hide his admiration for a player who he coached at Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea have been in talks with Barcelona over signing the striker and it seems an agreement is imminent.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, a broad agreement is in place between the two clubs for the striker’s transfer.

Chelsea are prepared to pay a fee of €22m and another €5m in potential add-ons to sign the forward.

The two clubs are now in advanced negotiations to finalise the whole structure and details of the agreement.

There is now real optimism that a final deal will be in place between Chelsea and Barcelona soon.

Aubameyang was initially reluctant to leave Barcelona but is expected to almost double his wages if he ends up at Chelsea.