Newcastle United have not ended their interest in signing Jack Harrison from Leeds United before the transfer window slams shut, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies are admirers of Harrison and believe that he can be tempted to move to St James’ Park if a fee can be agreed with Leeds.

Agreeing a fee has proven difficult however and Leeds rejected a second offer from Newcastle for the winger last week.

Eddie Howe’s side remain keen on landing Harrison despite Leeds’ rejecting their bids and are not going away.

For a deal to be done though, Leeds would need to lower their valuation of Harrison, which is currently in excess of £40m.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch has started Harrison in all of his side’s games so far this season and the winger has repaid his manager with one goal and three assists.

Harrison though has just two years left on his deal at Elland Road and will enter the final 12 months next summer if he does not pen an extension.

All eyes will be on whether Newcastle go back in with a fresh offer for Harrison before the transfer window slams shut.