Fulham are keen on a move for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa, according to the Evening Standard.

There are only ten days left in the ongoing window but boss Marco Silva is still eyeing to bolster his squad with multiple signings.

The Cottagers have already added no fewer than seven new players to their ranks, adding depth across the board but defence is still one area where Silva wants more options.

Fulham’s hierarchy are backing their boss and they are expected to bring in several new faces through the door before the transfer deadline on 1st September.

And the Londoners could land Kurzawa, who has won the Ligue 1 title on no fewer than four occasions.

The Frenchman is deemed surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes and the Cottagers are focusing on getting a deal over the line for him.

Kurzawa did not play a single minute of football for PSG last season in Ligue 1 or in Europe and the club are keen to offload him this summer.