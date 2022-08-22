Tottenham Hotspur are open to loaning out Sergio Reguilon and Lazio are set to step up efforts to land him, while also facing competition for him from Nottingham Forest.

With the transfer window entering the final stretch, Tottenham are still working on finding new homes for several of their fringe stars, including Reguilon.

The full-back is not part of Antonio Conte’s plans at the club and they could include him in a deal for Atalanta man Ruslan Malinovskyi.

Reguilon also has another potential suitor in Italy in the shape of Serie A giants Lazio where coach Maurizio Sarri is keen on having him at his disposal, while Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest have also added him to their wish list.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Il Biancocelesti have turned their full focus to snapping up the Spaniard and are set to step up efforts to secure his services.

Spurs are prepared to allow him to leave on an initial temporary basis with a purchase option set at €20m.

However, Reguilon’s wages worth €3.6m net per annum are proving to be a stumbling block for Lazio to get a deal over the line.

The Italians are hoping Tottenham would chip in with a part of the player’s salary to facilitate his exit.

Sarri has convinced Lazio to move strongly for Reguilon, but the Italians may have to fight off Nottingham Forest to land him.