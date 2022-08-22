Eintracht Frankfurt have given Manchester United permission to hold talks with German goalkeeper Kevin Trapp over a potential transfer to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is pushing to bring in a new number 2 to push David de Gea for a place in the team after the Spaniard made a poor start to the season.

Manchester United have been considering several options but it seems they have settled on signing the 32-year-old Trapp from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Premier League giants are yet to table a formal bid for the Germany international but they have asked for permission from Eintracht Frankfurt to speak to the player.

And according to German broadcaster Sport1, Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche has given permission to the Red Devils.

Manchester United have the mandate to hold talks with the goalkeeper over a potential move to Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants will now seek to convince the German to consider joining them in the coming days.

If the goalkeeper agrees to move, Manchester United are confident of working out a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Trapp is expected to seek assurances over playing time before agreeing to move to Old Trafford.