Manchester United have put in a bid to sign Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp this summer, it has been claimed in Germany.

David de Gea’s poor performances at the start of the season have made Erik ten Hag push for legitimate competition to the Spaniard in the squad.

He wants a top number 2 who could threaten De Gea’s in the team and Manchester United have even increased their budget to find such a goalkeeper.

The club have been looking at several options across Europe and it has been claimed that Trapp has emerged as a viable target.

According to German daily Bild, Manchester United have even tabled an offer with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign him.

The German is wanted at Old Trafford as they see in him someone who is experienced and could push De Gea for a place in the starting eleven.

It is unclear how Eintracht Frankfurt have reacted to receiving an offer for their number one late in the window.

Trapp was a big part of the reason why Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League last season and has two years left on his contract.

Any move could also depend on Manchester United providing him with assurances about game time ahead of the World Cup.