Newcastle United are preparing to table an offer to snare Lucas Paqueta out of French giants Lyon this summer, it has been claimed in France.

The Brazilian midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle throughout the ongoing summer transfer window.

Newcastle have regularly played down trying to sign him but it seems their interest in him has been rekindled in the final ten days of the window.

With James Maddison expected to stay at Leicester City, Newcastle are now ready to turn their attention towards the Brazilian.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Magpies could soon formulate a formal bid for the midfielder.

Newcastle are considering offering anywhere between €45m to €50m to sign Paqueta from Lyon.

The Magpies are certain that such an offer would tempt Lyon into selling the Brazilian given they are not in Europe this season.

Paqueta already has a solid relationship with former Lyon star Bruno Guimaraes, who is a fan favourite at Newcastle.

Eddie Howe wants an attacking midfielder and the club are now expected to push to sign Paqueta in the coming days.