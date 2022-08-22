Christian Pulisic is likely to stay at Chelsea beyond the end of the transfer window despite interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United.

The winger wants to play more football than the 57 minutes he has played so far this season in three substitute appearances for Chelsea.

Pulisic is eyeing more football ahead of the World Cup this winter and is expected to hold talks with Chelsea over his future soon.

Manchester United are interested in signing him on loan and Newcastle also keen to take him to St. James’ Park before the end of the window.

But according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the winger is now expected to stay at Chelsea beyond deadline day on 1st September.

With Chelsea making a tough start to the season, Thomas Tuchel is not in favour of weakening the squad.

The club are still trying to bring in more players but Pulisic is an option the Chelsea manager could push to retain.

Manchester United are also yet to table an offer for him and are now pushing to sign Ajax’s Antony for a deal worth €100m.

Newcastle are likely to remain the most likely destination for the American if Chelsea decide to loan him out in the final days of the window.