Newcastle United see their current bid for Joao Pedro as their final offer for him and have no intention of improving that figure to reach the base fee Watford are asking for him, according to CBS Sports.

The Magpies have missed out on several of their initial targets this summer owing to high financial demands from several clubs.

Newcastle are determined to not pay over the odds for any of their potential targets and are focusing on getting deals done for the right price.

The Tyneside giants are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements and have zeroed in on Watford hitman Pedro.

Newcastle saw the Hornets reject their opening bid worth £20m for the Brazilian, but they returned to the negotiating table with a £25m bid for him excluding bonus payments.

Watford are ideally seeking £30m in guaranteed fees for Pedro in the ongoing window with the player’s contract at the club only expiring in the summer of 2025.

However, Newcastle will not improve their bid to reach Watford’s asking for their attacker and are adamant that their current bid for him is their final offer.

Pedro wants to play in the Premier League and is keen on joining the Magpies this summer.

Newcastle are optimistic Watford will take up on their £25m offer for Pedro which also has attainable bonus payments that could raise the total fee in the future.