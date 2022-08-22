Nottingham Forest have AC Milan star Fode Ballo-Toure in their sights with the player open to joining the Premier League new boys, it has been claimed in Italy.

The left-back’s future at the San Siro is under the scanner as he is keen on leaving the club this summer.

Turkish giants Galatasaray have been working on an initial loan move to sign Ballo-Toure, but their proposal is not one that is appealing to the player and his club.

But the defender could still be handed an opportunity to leave AC Milan in the ongoing window as he has admirers in France and in England.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest have Ballo-Toure on their transfer radar, while Ligue 1 outfit Nice are also keen on snapping him up.

The wantaway Rossoneri man is open to joining either Nice or the Tricky Trees, who are in the market for a left-back and are also interested in snapping up Tottenham Hotspur fringe player Sergio Reguilon.

Both Nice and Nottingham Forest are expected to make contact with AC Milan over a move for Ballo-Toure in the coming hours.

The Serie A giants have put a price tag in the €5m to €6m range for the full-back and it remains to be seen which club among the likes of Nottingham Forest and Nice will win the race for his signature.