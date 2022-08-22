Tottenham Hotspur only want a straight loan with Valencia for Bryan Gil, while the Spanish side would like a chance to keep him permanently, according to Sky Sports.

Gil was on loan at Valencia for the second half of last season after struggling to command regular game time in north London.

Los Che have made Gil a key target this summer and are working to bring him back to Spain, with an eye on closing the deal this week.

Valencia and Tottenham have held further talks on Gil and Spurs have made clear they prefer a simple loan deal.

The Spanish giants however would like an obligation to buy inserting into the agreement, guaranteeing they will be able to keep Gil in the long term.

Gil is looking to make sure he enjoys regular game time over the course of the coming months as he eyes securing his spot in the Spain squad.

The winger has impressed Antonio Conte in training at Tottenham, but the Spurs boss cannot guarantee him the playing time he craves.

Gil made 17 appearances for Valencia during his loan stint last term and has yet to appear in any of Spurs’ three league games so far this season.