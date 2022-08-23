Ajax winger Antony could be in England as early as Wednesday to complete a mega-money move to Manchester United, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

Manchester United have spent close to €85m to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid this week, but the big spending is expected to continue in the next few days.

Antony has been Erik ten Hag’s top target but there was a feeling Ajax might have priced him out of a move to Manchester United this summer.

However, Manchester United failed with an €80m bid for him last week and are claimed to be expected to table a fresh offer soon.

And according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the Brazilian could arrive in Manchester as early as Wednesday ahead of a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s next offer is expected to be around €97m, which is likely to be accepted by Ajax.

The Dutch champions have not been keen to sell him and coach Alfred Schreuder has been insistent that he does not want to lose any more important players.

However, Manchester United are prepared to offer the kind of money that Ajax cannot afford to reject.

Antony has also been pushing for the move and was left out of Ajax’s squad for the league game over the weekend.