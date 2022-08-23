Former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson is of the opinion that Manchester United new boy Casemiro is only half as good as the Reds’ defensive midfielder Fabinho.

Manchester United have signed the defensive midfielder from Spanish giants Real Madrid on a deal which could see them pay £70m for his services.

Casemiro won 15 major trophies in nine seasons with Real Madrid, including five Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles.

Thompson compared Manchester United’s new signing with Fabinho, who joined Liverpool in the summer of 2018 for a £38m transfer fee, and considers Casemiro to be not nearly as excellent as the 28-year-old.

The former Liverpool midfielder is of the view that Manchester United’s pursuit of Casemiro for a huge transfer fee is a sign of panic buying in an effort to qualify for the Champions League this season..

“Just putting it into context for recruitment purposes Cassimiro is costing Utd £70 million pounds and he’s half as good as Fabinho who Liverpool recruited for £38 million”, Thompson wrote on Twitter.

“Loss of CL football causes you to gamble panic and overpay chasing that dream.

“[Casemiro is a] case in point.”

Casemiro will be looking to make his Manchester United debut soon and help Erik ten Hag’s men rise up the Premier League table.