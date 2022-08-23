Celtic winger Mikey Johnston is currently considering his options with regard to his next port of call as the 23-year-old edges closer to exiting Parkhead on loan this summer, according to Football Scotland.

A versatile winger who has turned out on either flank as well as in attacking midfield, Johnston is looking to leave Celtic on loan to facilitate his development.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to finalise his Celtic squad ahead of the return of Champions League football to Parkhead.

Johnston has found it hard to establish himself under Postecoglou and is expected to move elsewhere on loan in a bid to get more game time.

The 23-year-old is presently considering all his options ahead of his loan exit and is believed to have a number of clubs interested in his signature.

Johnston made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops during the 2021/22 season, averaging just 33 minutes per game.

In that time, Johnston managed just a single goal contribution, an assist in Celtic’s final Europa League group stage triumph over Real Betis.

It remains to be seen where Johnston will spend the rest of the campaign and whether his long term future lies at Parkhead.