Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has revealed that the Magpies are aiming to win a domestic cup competition as soon as possible.

Howe’s side are undefeated in the 2022/23 Premier League season so far and on Sunday drew 3-3 with defending champions Manchester City at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle last won the FA Cup in 1955 and many see success in a domestic cup competition as the perfect springboard for the club.

Howe revealed that Newcastle have set their sights on winning a domestic cup competition and stressed that the club want to lift cup silverware as soon as they can.

The Newcastle manager added that the bar of expectation has been set high for the players and is confident that it will assist the players to produce the required mindset to perform.

“Winning a domestic cup competition is something that is in our sights and we want to achieve as quickly as we can”, Howe said at a press conference.

“We’re setting the bar high for the players, setting expectations high, because that’s the best way to generate the attitude we want in these games.”

Newcastle will begin their EFL Cup campaign against League Two side Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday at Prenton Park.