Everton have registered an official interest in Blackburn Rovers hitman Ben Brereton Diaz, with Leeds United also keen but potentially needing a player exit, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Toffees are keen on bringing in a new striker before 1st September’s transfer deadline and have several players on their radar.

However, they could see highly-rated starlet Anthony Gordon leave Goodison Park this summer with Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur keen on him.

Gordon is claimed to have let Everton and boss Frank Lampard know that he wants to join the Blues, who have submitted an offer worth £60m including add-ons.

And the Merseyside giants are now on the lookout for signings on which they could potentially spend the fee they will receive should Gordon’s move to Stamford Bridge be sealed.

Everton have been keeping tabs on Blackburn star Brereton Diaz, and they have now registered their interest in him in an official capacity.

But the Toffees are facing competition for the Chilean from Leeds, in addition to La Liga giants Sevilla and French side Nice, while the Riversiders are tipped to be seeking a fee in the £15m for him.

It is suggested that Leeds may have to let one player go to make room for Brereton Diaz at Elland Road.

Blackburn are keen on tying down Brereton Diaz to a new deal but he has rebuffed all contract talks as he is keen on playing in the Premier League this season.

Everton are likely to step up their efforts to land the Blackburn star with a formal offer should Gordon leave.